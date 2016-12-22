BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 SK Hynix Inc :
* Says SK Hynix to buy 950 bln won worth of facilities for 950 billion won
* Says investment period from Jul. 1, 2017 to Apr. 30, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/s8eu66
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: