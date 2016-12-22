BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Rayence Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 300 won/share for 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 1.71 billion won
* Says dividend payment date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uPCD3S
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC