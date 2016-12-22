BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 BIT Computer :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 73 won/share for 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 1.20 billion won
* Says dividend payment date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QvqvDP
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QvqvDP
(Beijing Headline News)
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications