BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Optopac Incorporation :
* Says 500 million won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 100,000 shares of the co, at 5,000 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is Jan. 10, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c3DOIx
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c3DOIx
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications