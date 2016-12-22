BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :
* Says the U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novartis for the U.S. commercialization rights to three approved medicines, which are indicated for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC