Dec 22 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :

* Says the U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novartis for the U.S. commercialization rights to three approved medicines, which are indicated for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

