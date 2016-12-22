BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
Dec 22 Thailand's TISCO Financial Group Public Co Ltd says in a notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET):
* TISCO Bank Public Company Limited and All-Ways Company Limited, subsidiaries of TISCO Financial Group, have agreed to transfer retail banking business from Standard Chartered Bank (Thai)
* Net asset value of the acquired business is about 5,500 million baht ($152.8 million)
* Transfer will be conducted once approved by the Bank of Thailand, shareholders of TISCO and All-Ways and shareholders of Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited ($1 = 36.0000 baht) (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Advises that it intends to establish a small shareholding sale facility for shareholders with holdings valued at $500 or less Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.