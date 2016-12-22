BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 gumi Inc :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Candee Inc to 8.6 percent from 0 percent
* Says Candee Inc is engaged in online video production, talent management and advertising agency business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SbpEiL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: