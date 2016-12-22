BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Digiwin Software Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to set up a tech JV in Shanghai, with a Beijing-based tech firm, for internet information services
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 26 million yuan and the unit to hold 80.77 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BPtZWU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications