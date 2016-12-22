BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 First Hi-tec Enterprise :
* Says it will issue 8 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share for plant building and equipment purchase
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications