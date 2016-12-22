Dec 22 Chang Wah Technology :

* Says it will issue 5.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$200 to T$250 per share for buying SHAP's share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z56u8Y

