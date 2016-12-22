Dec 22 MedFirst Healthcare Services :

* Says it will issue 3 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UjJ5yD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)