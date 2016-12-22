BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Digital Design Co Ltd :
* Says the co to form business and capital alliance with Rhizome Inc. and StellarLink Corp via its wholly owned unit
* Says three parties will cooperate on regional development business
* Says Digital Design will issue 67,175 shares to Rhizome Inc. and StellarLink Corp at 950 yen per share via private placement, for 63.8 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qdHDGh
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications