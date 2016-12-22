BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
Dec 22 Japan Excellent Inc :
* Says it established 14 billion yen worth commitment line with three banks
* Says the period of the contract is from Jan. 30, 2017 to Jan. 29, 2018
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund loans repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/avBg0F
* Advises that it intends to establish a small shareholding sale facility for shareholders with holdings valued at $500 or less Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.