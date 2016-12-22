BRIEF-American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection announce share exchange agreement
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
Dec 22 Choheung Corporation :
* Says top shareholder is changed to Ottogi and other 13 affiliates from Ham Tae Ho and other 14 affiliates
* Says Ottogi and other 13 affiliates are holding 67.2 percent stake(403,207 shares) in the co
* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31
* Amcon distributing company announces $0.28 per share special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: