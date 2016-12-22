Dec 22 Choheung Corporation :

* Says top shareholder is changed to Ottogi and other 13 affiliates from Ham Tae Ho and other 14 affiliates

* Says Ottogi and other 13 affiliates are holding 67.2 percent stake(403,207 shares) in the co

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QouVpa

