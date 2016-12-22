BRIEF-Mercury Systems gets $10.8m order from US Navy for DRFM jammers
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters
Dec 22 SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's stake in its Shenzhen-based photoelectric unit to be lowered to 76.9 percent from 83.3 percent, due to capital injection from outside
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015