BRIEF-Tronc enters into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement dated as of May 9, 2016
* Amendment accelerates expiration of preferred share purchase rights from may 8, 2017 to December 23, 2016
Dec 22 SCiNEX Corp :
* Says it to dispose 114,100 treasury shares instead of 130,000 shares via private placement for totally 125,151,726 yen, with subscription date on Dec. 26 and payment date on Dec. 27
* Says previous release disclosed on Nov. 18
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/M3HWzi
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Amendment accelerates expiration of preferred share purchase rights from may 8, 2017 to December 23, 2016
* Says its unit, Diario ABC SL, has signed a deal with Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA to sell its building in Madrid for 35 million euros ($37 million) in a sale and leaseback contract for five years
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($43.20 million) to set up industry buyout fund