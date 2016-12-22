BRIEF-Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors
Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors
Dec 22 Shinden Hightex Corp :
* Says it completed repurchase plan disclosed on July 1, with a result of 95,100 shares repurchased for 129.9 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/A2MMhz
(Beijing Headline News)
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026