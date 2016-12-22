BRIEF-Centric Health acquires specialty pharmacy operations in Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat
* Strategic acquisitions immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and EPS and provide
Dec 22 Soiken Holdings Inc :
* Says its unit to set up cosmetic JV in Tokyo with a Japan-based firm on Dec. 26
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yen and the unit will hold 49 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9CwVNV
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Strategic acquisitions immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and EPS and provide
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.
* On December 16, FDA issued incomplete response to hold letter to co