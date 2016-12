Dec 22 Dear Life Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to set up JV in Tokyo, engaged in personal storage and property management, with partners including CRE, INC.

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yen

* Says the unit and CRE, INC. will hold 56 percent stake and 34 percent stake in it respectively

