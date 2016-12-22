BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications
Dec 22 Genesem Inc :
* Says all of its third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Dec. 22
* Says it has raised 5 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5MFhiA
(Beijing Headline News)
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters