BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Tsumara & Co :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary with capital of 300 million yuan in Shanghai
* Says the new subsidiary named Tsumura China Inc. will be engaged in management of Tsumara group companies in China
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2FQfPi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC