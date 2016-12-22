BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Sato Holdings Corp :
* Says it will fully acquire DataLase Ltd, which has been engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of marking materials in England
* Says currently it holds 33.3 percent stake in DataLase Ltd
* Effective date will be the middle of Jan. 2017
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/aNnmD
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: