BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications
Dec 22 Segue Group :
* Says it completed private placement of 31,500 new shares at 1,564 yen per share for 49.3 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z7TO44
Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters