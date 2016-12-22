BRIEF-Makheia announces successful capital increase of 1.23 mln euros
* Announces the success of its capital increase with maintenance of the preferential right of subscription for gross proceeds of 1.23 million euros ($1.28 million)
Dec 22 Eltes Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
* Joel Williams, the company's chief operating officer will now lead the company as chief executive officer
