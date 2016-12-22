Dec 22 Minnano Wedding :

* Says Cookpad Inc. cut stake in it to 38.7 percent (30,470 voting rights) from 50.5 percent (39,775 voting rights) on Dec. 22

* Says it cancels the business and capital alliance formed with Cookpad Inc. on April 21

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w2BMKT; goo.gl/hKQXDv; goo.gl/jVR5Z7

