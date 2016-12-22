BRIEF-Amadeus increases i:FAO offer price to 30 eur/shr
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
Dec 22 Minnano Wedding :
* Says Cookpad Inc. cut stake in it to 38.7 percent (30,470 voting rights) from 50.5 percent (39,775 voting rights) on Dec. 22
* Says it cancels the business and capital alliance formed with Cookpad Inc. on April 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w2BMKT; goo.gl/hKQXDv; goo.gl/jVR5Z7
Further company coverage:
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.
* Nokia expands patent litigation against apple in asia, europe and the us