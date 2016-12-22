BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Sharp Corp :
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with Mango International Group Limited which is mainly engaged in free rental service (handy) for smart phone
* Co will inject 2.995 billion yen in handy Japan Co Ltd which was established by co with registered capital of 5 million yen, on Dec. 26
* Says co plans to use entire shares (equivalent of 3 billion yen) in handy Japan Co Ltd, as investment in kind to exchange for 14.4 percent stake in handy Japan Holdings Company Limited which is wholly owned by Mango International Group Limited currently, on Jan. 1, 2017
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: