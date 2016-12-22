BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Dec 22 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical :
* Says it plans to take out a loan of up to 800 million yuan with a term of up to one year from China Resources Pharmaceutical Group


WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases