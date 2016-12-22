Dec 22 Sharp Corp :

* says it has decided to conduct a new business alliance with Skytec Group Limited ("Skytec") in order to promote the manufacturing and sale of Sharp brand products and services and enhance the Sharp brand in Europe, and to acquire from Skytec the SKYTEC UMC LTD("SUMC") shares possessed by Skytec and thereby make SUMC Sharp's subsidiary

* Says it will hold 56.7 percent voting rights in SKYTEC UMC expected on Feb. 10, 2017

