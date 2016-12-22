BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 22 Sharp Corp :
* says it has decided to conduct a new business alliance with Skytec Group Limited ("Skytec") in order to promote the manufacturing and sale of Sharp brand products and services and enhance the Sharp brand in Europe, and to acquire from Skytec the SKYTEC UMC LTD("SUMC") shares possessed by Skytec and thereby make SUMC Sharp's subsidiary
* Says it will hold 56.7 percent voting rights in SKYTEC UMC expected on Feb. 10, 2017
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.