BRIEF-Delta sugar appoints Mahmoud Hussein Abdel Hafiz as Managing Director
* Appoints Mahmoud Hussein Abdel Hafiz as Managing Director Source: (http://bit.ly/2ivrpvx)
Dec 22 Avic Aviation Engine Corp Plc
* Says shareholder China Huarong Asset Management and party acting in concert have unloaded a combined 1.48 percent stake in the company as of Dec 21
* Says China Huarong Asset Management and party acting in concert own 5.48 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJK0me
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJK0me
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2iwr33G
* Says it plans to set up new energy car unit with registered capital at 1.0 billion yuan ($143.93 million)