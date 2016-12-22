BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015
Dec 22 Panasonic Corp :
* Says the board decided to reorganize overseas and domestic shareholding structure of Panasonic Group
* Says in accordance with the reorganization, Panasonic Corporation of North America, which is a consolidated subsidiary of Panasonic in the U.S., will change from a subsidiary to a sub-subsidiary of Panasonic
Source text in Japanese:
(Beijing Headline News)
Following the resignation of Russel King, Matthew Johnson has been appointed chief financial officer
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.