Dec 22 Panasonic Corp :

* Says the board decided to reorganize overseas and domestic shareholding structure of Panasonic Group

* Says in accordance with the reorganization, Panasonic Corporation of North America, which is a consolidated subsidiary of Panasonic in the U.S., will change from a subsidiary to a sub-subsidiary of Panasonic

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eXJcSU

