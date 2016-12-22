Toyota announces new executive to lead Brazil operations
Dec 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday that a new chief executive officer will lead its Brazil operations beginning Jan. 2.
Dec 22 Innovation Medical Management Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to bid for a hospital's stake and debt for up to 200 million yuan ($28.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hcGBvs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Dec 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday that a new chief executive officer will lead its Brazil operations beginning Jan. 2.
LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 Friends and colleagues of Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher shared their hopes for a swift recovery for the "Star Wars" star on Saturday, a day after she was taken to a Los Angeles intensive care unit.
ISTANBUL, Dec 23 Turkish food giant Yildiz Holding said on Friday it has sold a $400 million stake in biscuit maker Ulker to its London-based holding company, to which it has moved its core biscuit, chocolate and confectionery businesses.