BRIEF-Sandmartin International updates on legal proceedings
* "company considers that writ is vexatious and frivolous, and erroneous in facts."
Dec 22 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co cut stake in Guangdong-based tech unit to 55 percent from 67 percent
* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 24
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tBkczI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "company considers that writ is vexatious and frivolous, and erroneous in facts."
Dec 22 Empire AB : * Will be traded on Nasdaq First North as of Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to set up buyout fund of up to 3 billion yuan ($431.92 million) with partner