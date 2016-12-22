BRIEF-Sandmartin International updates on legal proceedings
* "company considers that writ is vexatious and frivolous, and erroneous in facts."
Dec 22 Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up buyout fund of up to 3 billion yuan ($431.92 million) with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2idYtrT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9458 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "company considers that writ is vexatious and frivolous, and erroneous in facts."
Dec 22 Empire AB : * Will be traded on Nasdaq First North as of Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 22 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd. :