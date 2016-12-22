BRIEF-Orbital Corp signs UAVE agreement with Insitu Inc
* Agreement covers supply of Insitu-Orbital UAVE N20 propulsion systems to Insitu for near term program requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issued 400 million yuan worth commercial paper with interest rate at 5.99 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/WJt1hB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Agreement covers supply of Insitu-Orbital UAVE N20 propulsion systems to Insitu for near term program requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday removed its self-driving test cars from California and put them on trucks bound for Arizona, shuttering the autonomous vehicle project in its home state after a week-long battle with regulators.
LOS ANGELES/CHICAGO, Dec 22 U.S. sales and distribution of antibiotics approved for use in food-producing animals increased 1 percent from 2014 to 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a report on Thursday.