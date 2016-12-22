BRIEF-Daido Metal to buy Thai business from Asahi Tec - Nikkei
* Daido Metal to purchase Asahi Tec's aluminum casting segment in Thailand for more than 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2hhobvn) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Sambo Motors Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares in Plakor
* Says transaction amount is 34 billion won
* Says it will hold 94.7 percent stake(5.2 million shares) in Plakor after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/duucHx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Daido Metal to purchase Asahi Tec's aluminum casting segment in Thailand for more than 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2hhobvn) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0-liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
DETROIT, Dec 22 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday told an automaker lobbyist group that it will not extend the deadline for a review of strict fuel economy standards through the 2025 vehicle model year, indicating the agency will push ahead with a plan to make the rules final before the Obama administration leaves office Jan. 20.