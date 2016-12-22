Prestige Brands to buy healthcare company C.B. Fleet for $825 mln
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.
Dec 22 Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has sold 1.5 percent stake in the company on Dec 21, 22 for 225.8 million yuan ($32.50 million)

($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $3.1 million before costs