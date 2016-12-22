BRIEF-Cole Credit Property Trust IV files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion of common stock
* Files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion in shares of our common stock Source text:(http://bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 China Sports Industry Group :
* Says Fund Management Center of General Administration of Sport of China will transfer entire 22.1 percent stake in it via open solicitation
* CBOE Holdings -it has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' ceo, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction
* Prudential Bancorp - initial merger consideration is subject to potential adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: