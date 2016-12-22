BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Dec 22 Thaihot Group Co Ltd :
* Says its property unit plans to acquire a building located in Beijing at 1.18 billion yuan


Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014