8 months ago
FACTBOX-China's war on smog sends shivers across commodities
December 23, 2016 / 8:44 AM / 8 months ago

FACTBOX-China's war on smog sends shivers across commodities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Four cities in China's
smoke-stack provinces published detailed lists of factories that
were ordered to either shut or curtail output, as severe smog
blanketed the north of the country. 
    The lists offer a snapshot into the disruption to China's
manufacturing heartland by the emergency measures that lasted
five days. In total 24 cities issued red alerts, forcing
schools, some airports and highways to close.     
    Here is the breakdown by sector in Beijing, Tianjin, Heze
city in coal-rich Shandong province and Handan city in the
steelmaking hub of Hebei Province.
    
                          Beijing  Tianjin  Heze  Handan
 Steel                    7        23       0     24
 Coal-fired power plant   0        7        6     0
 Petrochemical            9        0        0     0
 Coal washing             0        0        0     1
 Cement and Construction  21       28       22    30
 Chemical                 27       17       31    4
 Medical                  3        1        12    1
 Other                    103      23       9     10
 Total                    170      99       80    70
 
 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)

