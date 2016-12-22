BRIEF-China Vanguard Group says Best Frontier entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Best Frontier has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a third party
Dec 22 Majestar Co Ltd :
* Says its previously announced 4 million shares have been subscribed on Dec. 22
* Says it has raised 10 billion won in total
* Says Dato' Ng Sooi Lin retired as CEO
* Redisignates Dato' Ng Sooi Lin as non executive director from the post of CEO