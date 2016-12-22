BRIEF-Yum china says received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
Dec 22 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to buy equity shares in asset management joint venture for 1.0 billion yuan ($143.94 million)
* Amendment extends stated maturity date from October 2, 2020 to December 22, 2021
* Founders Advantage Capital -entered into a letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct majority interest in impact communications a cash purchase price of $12.0 million