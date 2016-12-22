Dec 22 MedFirst Healthcare Services :

* Says it will issue the 1st series unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and interest rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4a8hde

