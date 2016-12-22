BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 JMC Electronics :
* Says it will issue 10 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 to T$28 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 85 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lpvB1U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters