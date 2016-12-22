BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications
Dec 22 Brinno :
* Says it will repurchase 600,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.2 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 26 to Feb. 21, 2017
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$45 per share ~ T$80 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$129.1 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qy7Xhk
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters