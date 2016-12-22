BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says it receives government subsidies of 150 million yuan ($21.59 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2hWb4No
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters