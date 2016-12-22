BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 udn.com :
* Says it will acquire 4.6 million shares (65 percent stake) of a book publishing company at T$45.5 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rMCp0Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters