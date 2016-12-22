BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding :
* Says it will use 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tibet
* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in resource development, technology research and development of crops and herbs
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hQFXOP
(Beijing Headline News)
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC