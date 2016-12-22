Dec 22 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd :

* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per share for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 28 new shares for every 10 shares, as dividend payment plan for 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5FZydZ

