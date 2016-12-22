BRIEF-Clairvest Group acquires shares of Discovery Air
* Acquired 4.2 million common shares of Discovery Air, about 5.1% of Discovery's current issued, outstanding common shares at $0.20 per share
Dec 22 Avic Aviation High Technology Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 152.4 million shares to end, shares to begin trade on Dec 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h52HN9
* CBOE Holdings - It has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' CEO, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction
CHICAGO, Dec 22 CBOE Holdings Inc Chairman Bill Brodsky will step down after two decades leading the board when the exchange operator closes a planned $3.2 billion deal for Bats Global Markets Inc, CBOE said on Thursday.