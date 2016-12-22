Uber's $70 bln value accrues mainly to customers

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Will Uber Technologies ever make money? The ride-share giant's recent exit from the cutthroat Chinese market should help, but it may still lose $2.8 billion in EBITDA this year, according to figures reported by The Information on Dec. 19. Economic theory suggests Uber is handing its passengers lots of value. Turning a profit for investors, though, is a different story.